Bellevue
St. Matthew Knights of Columbus Council #11879, 12210 S. 36th St., will host fish frys every Friday through April 3 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will be seated and served. The main dish is baked cod, fried cod, fried shrimp or salmon. Cheese pizza and two pastas with baked potatoes or French fries, clam chowder, bread and coleslaw are also available. Beverages include lemonade, water, coffee, beer, wine, sangria and soda. Desserts will also be available. Prices: $11 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under, $13 for the salmon special. There are discounted rates for large families. Carryout is available, and credit and debit cars are accepted.
Knights of Columbus Council #6192, 1020 Lincoln Road, will host a fish fry every Friday through Lent, including Good Friday, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The dinners will be sit down and order, and the menu features fish, pasta, grilled cheese, pizza, clam chowder and more. Prices range from $2.75 to $12.50. Senior citizens will be offered a $1 discount.
The Croatian Cultural Society, 8711 S. 36th St., will host a fish fry every Friday through Lent, including Good Friday, at 4 p.m. Baked and fried fish, homemade macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, French fries and dessert will be served. Cost: adults $10, senior citizens $9, grade school children $5 and free for children under 5. Credit cards will be accepted, and a full bar and take out is available. The society will also host a raffle.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10727 will host a fish fry every Friday of Lent from 5 to 7 p.m. at their headquarters building, 9501 S. 25th St., which is at the bottom of Gilmore Lake Road off 25th Street. The meal consists of fish, sliced potatoes, coleslaw and potato salad. The cost is $10.
Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7308 S. 42nd St., will host its 19th annual fish frys March 6 and 13 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal includes Louisiana-style fish, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, a beverage and dessert. Baked fish and macaroni and cheese meals are also available. It costs $9 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Papillion
St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. Sixth St., will host a fish fry Friday; March 6, 13, 20 and 27; and April 3. Fish frys will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Fish is available either fried or baked. There is also fish tacos, baked potatoes, macaroni and cheese, French fries, coleslaw and beverages. Take-out is also available. Cost: adults, $10; children 5 to 14, $9; children 4 and under, $3; seniors (60 and over), $9; family, $30. Credit cards are not accepted. Beer, soda and wine are sold separately.
American Legion Post 32, 230 W. Lincoln St., will host a fish fry every Friday through Lent, including Good Friday, as well as tonight, Ash Wednesday. Fish frys will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Salmon, cod, pollack and shrimp will be served. Prices: $14 for salmon, $11 for pollack, $11 for cod and $14 for shrimp. There will also be a spaghetti dinner with breadsticks available for $6, and macaroni and cheese for $4.99. The legion will also serve its regular menus.
Ralston
St. Gerald Knights of Columbus, 9602 Q St., will host a fish fry each Friday through Lent, except Good Friday. Dinners run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Fr. Larry Dorsey Fellowship Hall. Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, baked potato or potato wedges, coleslaw and drinks will be served. Pizza, beer and desserts will also be available for purchase. Cost: three-piece meal is $10, two-piece is $9 and one-piece is $8. Three scoops of mac and cheese plus fries is $5, two scoops is $3. Two slices of pizza and fries is $5, and one piece is $2.
Ralston American Legion Post 373, 7400 Q St., will host a fish fry each Friday through Lent, including Good Friday, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Catfish will be the only dish served. The cost is $12 for dinner.
Springfield
St. Joseph Catholic Church Knights of Columbus #10894, 100 S. Ninth St., will host fish frys on March 7, March 13, March 27 and April 4 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, French fries, vegetables, desserts, drinks, macaroni and cheese and more. Cost: Adults $10, kids 12 and under $5, family maximum $30.
Gretna
Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St., will host a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through April 10. All-you-can-eat dinners will feature Alaskan pollock, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, bread and pickles. Cost: $12, adults; $10, veterans; $6, children ages 2 to 12, children under 2 are free. Bud Light 12-ounce drafts available for $1.50. Raffles and drawings will be held. Desserts available.
St. Patrick Knights of Columbus, 508 W. Angus Road, will host dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through April 3. The dinners are open to the public, eat in or take out, and feature Alaskan pollock (fried or baked), scalloped potatoes, French fries, green beans, coleslaw — all gluten free — plus macaroni and cheese, bread, coffee, tea and lemonade. Cost: $12 for ages 11 and up; ages 10 and under are $6. Fried shrimp, beer, wine and mixed drinks available for purchase. Children’s activities provided by the youth group.
St. Charles of Borromeo Knights of Columbus, 7790 S. 192nd St., will host dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through April 3. The menu features baked tilapia, fried cod, coleslaw, veggie medley, tater tots, cheese pizza, macaroni and cheese, rolls, beverages and desserts. Cost: $12, adults; $6, children 4 to 11; and free for 3 years and younger. Beer, margaritas and wine available.