Bellevue City Council’s first-ever virtual meeting Tuesday evening was short and sweet – the total gathering wrapped up in about 30 minutes.
More importantly, it was smooth sailing.
“The day before we did a practice run and there were a few hiccups, but our team put it together and it went off without a hitch, really,” Mayor Rusty Hike said. “We had a little issue with Councilman (Pat) Shannon being able to hear us a couple of times … but other than that it went perfect. I was very impressed with it."
Gov. Pete Ricketts’s executive order on March 17 modifying the rules of the Open Meetings Act as a result of the coronavirus paved the way for the virtual gathering to take place through the GoToMeeting app, an online meeting, desktop sharing and video conferencing software package enabling users to meet with customers, clients or colleagues via the internet in real time.
“Phil Davidson kind of coordinated everything along with Stacy Nelson and the rest of our communications department,” Hike said.
Although the meeting wasn’t aired on cable television, Bellevue residents had the option of engaging in three ways: watching via Facebook Live and submitting written questions through that platform; emailing questions to info@bellevue.net, where they would be submitted into the record if relating to a public hearing; and calling the city’s community relations department and receiving a phone number and access code to join via GoToMeeting.
The council meeting will be available on the city’s YouTube channel within a few days.
The city’s Facebook live stream received just under 500 views, 19 reactions and several broad comments. No residents this go-round directly participated; however, Hike noted the importance of offering them the opportunity.
“Pretty much everybody from using a telephone to using an internet connection had the ability to voice their opinion,” said Hike, who was present in the City Council chambers with one or two additional city officials during the gathering.
Having meetings in an atypical format is far from ideal, but interestingly enough, virus or not, City Council meetings would have been shaken up this month and next. Over the next 30 days, an obstructive column currently occupying viewing space in the chambers is being removed.
An agreement was in place enabling the council to host meetings inside of Bellevue Public Schools’ Board of Education location near Highway 370 and Fort Crook Road. That would have been a unique circumstance within itself, albeit not to the extreme of hosting a virtual meeting and keeping the public in the loop during an ongoing pandemic.
Regardless of the circumstances faced, the mayor emphasized the importance of keeping the city on track. The virtual platform, which Hike said will be utilized until Ricketts modifies gathering regulations, allows this to happen.
“The city doesn’t stop running, so you have to have a mechanism to keep your government going,” he said.