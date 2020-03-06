One Bellevue church has integrated contemporary and casual traditions into its Sunday gatherings.
First City Church celebrated its fourth year of worship in January.
The church meets every Sunday at Bellevue West High School to host gospel-centered gatherings.
Lead pastor Chris Hemmelman said the church was planted (the process of building a new local Christian church) from Coram Deo Church in Omaha.
“When they started, they had a small group that met in Bellevue and got bigger,” Hemmelman said. “Ten years into their church, there was probably about six or seven groups in the Bellevue/Papillion area, and so they started talking about planting a church over in the Bellevue area.”
Hemmelman, originally from Dakota City, Neb., moved back to the Midwest after living on the East Coast with his wife.
Though he had originally set sights on Des Moines, Iowa, Hemmelman and his wife soon fell in love with Bellevue and were interested in planting a new church in Sarpy County.
Hemmelman said he originally had no interest in being a pastor or church planter, but became interested in building the church’s presence.
“Our heart was to plan a church in Bellevue,” he said. “We named it First City because Bellevue is the first city in the state, so we’re here for Bellevue, we want to preach the Gospel, make disciples of Jesus.”
While the church is housed in Bellevue, Hemmelman said the goal is to reach out to other Sarpy County cities as well.
“We felt if we centered our efforts in Bellevue, that would spill out into other areas like Papillion,” he said.
Hemmelman said the church has more of a contemporary and casual atmosphere.
“We like to combine things that may seem like opposites,” he said. “You come to First City on a Sunday, and sometimes I wear T-shirts and jeans. We meet in a school, have contemporary music and everything’s laid back and casual in those ways.
“But we’re also liturgical on Sundays. We do a call to worship, a confession of faith, communion every Sunday, confession of sin — it’s traditional aspects, but done in a way that is contemporary and accessible.”
Sunday mornings consist of a worship environment for the more than 200 regular attendees.
First City Kids is a program for children ages 0 through 9 years old to sing, craft and learn about the Bible. The church also has small groups called Gospel Communities that meet throughout the week. The groups are open to church members and even those who are non-believers.
“Gospel Communities typically eat a meal together each week and we spend time talking about stuff from the sermon or people praying for each other, caring for each other and just sharing life,” Hemmelman said.
Hemmelman said the community aspect is his favorite part of the church.
“We’re not a super flashy church,” he said. “We want the thing people most experience is the community and the people. One thing I can brag about for First City is that people are very hospitable and regularly talk with new people.”
Along with the church’s own activities, Hemmelman said the group also partners with several organizations across Sarpy County, such as Bellevue Together, Lift Up Sarpy County and CarePortal.
Though Hemmelman said West has been accommodating to First City Church, he said there are plans to build a separate place of worship.
“We’ve made it a point in 2020 to pray purposefully for a building,” he said. “We’re not in any pain points, but we definitely do feel that having an actual church building would help our presence in the city.”
The primary message Hemmelman said he wants to convey through First City Church is togetherness.
“A lot of the secondary issues people tend to fight and divide over, just wouldn’t be the center of the church,” he said.
“I say this every Sunday before I preach: ‘We don’t want you to be impressed with us, we want you to know Jesus. Whether you’re someone who’s confident in their faith looking for a church home or someone who’s figuring out what they believe or if you’re entirely skeptical of this whole thing, welcome.’”
First City Church meets Sundays at 10 a.m. at Bellevue West High School, 1501 Thurston Ave.