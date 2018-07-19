When Ron Bond passes the front entrance of First Baptist Church-Bellevue, he said he prays he doesn’t spot water damage.
After about eight years of not having a steeple because of water leaks, Ron and his wife Suzanne, donated a new steeple to the church.
“It was embarrassing when the preacher is there shaking hands and the water is dropping,” he said.
The couple joined First Baptist Church-Bellevue 41 years ago after moving to Nebraska from Pennsylvania.
“We’ve been here so long, it’s always had a steeple,” Ron said.
Bond said they just wanted to see the church as it was back in the day and about eight months ago, the couple was committed to the project, which was completely funded by the Bonds.
When Ron and Suzanne were approved to put in the new addition, they called Steeplejacks Of America, a company in Ohio, and ordered the new steeple.
The new steeple was installed mid-June and was finished by June 22. Bond said he hopes it is there to stay.
“It makes us feel good because it’s back the way us old-timers remember it,” he said. “Hopefully it will be there when I’m long gone in the grave.”
First Baptist Church-Bellevue is located at 112 E. 23rd Ave.