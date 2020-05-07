The financial impact of the coronavirus on Sarpy County families is starting to come into focus.
On a big picture level, 9,523 people in the county applied for unemployment insurance between March 15 and April 25, according to Nebraska Department of Labor data.
The Bellevue Housing Authority has seen one-third of the families it serves experience a job loss, according to data provided by BHA.
For example, of the 243 families who have housing vouchers in the county, 89 of them were working and 32 experienced a job loss related to the pandemic. The rest of the families were either elderly or disabled or had no or very low income, according to BHA.
Of the 49 families who lease housing from BHA, 31 of them were working and eight had coronavirus-related job loss.
Combined, BHA had 120 families working, 40 of which experienced job loss.
The Housing Foundation for Sarpy County, which is connected with BHA, wants to raise at least $3,500 for its tenant assistance program through Omaha Gives! The money raised will help support families affected financially by COVID-19
Omaha Gives! begins at midnight May 20.
Sharon Boehmer, Sarpy County’s human services director, said Sarpy County, the city of Bellevue and Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership, along with other “access points” have tapped into funding from Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless to help 29 Sarpy County households comprising 72 people with nearly $20,000 in expenses over the past few weeks.
Most of the need right now is for help paying rent, Boehmer said, and many of the calls for assistance have come from people who never thought they’d have to search for help.
“They’re just desperate right now because they don’t know what to do,” she said.
Carmen Bradley, Sarpy County director of community development for ENCAP, which runs the Bellevue Food Pantry, said ENCAP and other service providers have develop a resource guide to help them find resources and identify gaps in services.
Foundations can look at the references and decide where they should donate funds, and foundations have already made donations to the pantry that allow will people in need to go to grocery stores and buy perishable food items like meat and fruit, in addition to items received from the pantry, Bradley said.
Families could access the Bellevue pantry six times a year but the pantry has allowed for additional trips, Bradley said.
Service providers have also helped people with needs like food stamp applications, transportation and staying on top of utility bills so families don’t have large balances when utilities start shutting off water and power, Bradley said.
Those in need of services can contact ENCAP at 402-453-5656 extension 223 or online at encapnebraska.org or on Facebook.
Amanda Parker, Bellevue’s human services program specialist, said immediate needs like rent, utilities and food have been in high demand and many people are facing long term fears of extended unemployment or losing a home.
Her office has helped 15 families in need of assistance due to the pandemic, she said.
“I feel very grateful to be able to help families in this way,” she said.