The coronavirus dominated headlines in March, and now advocates for low-income households are bracing for April.
Unemployment applications across the country increased in March as businesses and restaurants closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Those who lost their jobs may not be able to work for weeks.
It’s a scenario that especially impacts low-income households.
“I’m worried for lower-income families who were already living paycheck to paycheck. If that paycheck isn’t there it can be hard,” said Carolyn Pospisil, executive director of the Bellevue Housing Authority.
Pospisil said the agency has already processed several change of income applications related to COVID-19, and rents are being adjusted for April for those who saw their income drop. As the month ends, people may be running low on their social security checks.
Rent burdens are high in Sarpy County, and many families also struggle to pay for food, utilities or gas for their vehicles. BHA is also working with clients who don’t have access to technology or the internet because they are running out of data on their phone plans or can no longer use their apartment complex’s common area computers.
“Everybody’s got their problems and they’re just being amplified by the loss of a paycheck,” she said.
BHA has ceased evictions and won’t pursue non-payments. It will only complete emergency or exterior repairs and isn’t inspecting units where people live so as not to spread coronavirus, Pospisil said.
Monica Battreall, services coordinator fro BHA, said many of BHA’s clients work in hard-hit industries like food service or day cares, or are at-risk populations who are unable to leave apartment because of health issues that could be intensified if exposed to the coronavirus.
One woman had to leave her job because she has school-age children she needs to take care of at home since schools are closed, Battreall said. Another woman called because she didn’t have enough money available to stock up on toilet paper and had run out.
Since many clients are living paycheck to paycheck and may be out of work or have reduced hours, they may not be able to pay bills in the future.
OPPD and MUD have said they won’t shut off power or water for nonpayment, and the Nebraska Apartment Association recommended a 90-day halt on evictions due to financial hardship and for landlords to develop payment plans for delinquent rents, accept partial payments and waive late fees, but advocates worry about what will happen to families if they get several months behind.
There isn’t enough money through local service providers to help a large influx of people struggling with bills, Battreall said. She used the example of the large number of low-income families that were impacted by flooding last year who are still struggling.
“It’s that spiral of things that keep them from being sustainable long term,” she said.
“They’re going to have a hard time catching up.”
Mario Hatcher, the executive director of Lift Up Sarpy County, a network of service providers for the county, said there hasn’t been a large influx of requests for assistance yet, but he anticipates there will be an influx in April after rent is paid.
“April may be harder times for some folks,” he said.
A “playbook” is in the works, Hatcher said, to help the nonprofits, faith-based organizations, government agencies and other groups that provide services and financial assistance. These groups are collecting data about how large foundations can direct their donations to areas of high need, he said.
Sarpy Disaster Recovery Group, a similar network that was formed last year after the flooding, is preparing to secure funding to help families affected by COVID-19, said Jeff Weaver, the group’s executive director.
The group was established to assist families impacted by flooding and can’t use those funds to assist with coronavirus-related difficulties, Weaver said. But the group is being proactive in anticipation of additional funds that will allow it to expand its mission.