Last year a Prohibition-era speakeasy sprouted on the lower level of Bellevue University’s administration building but avoided a raid by serving as a fundraiser for the Sarpy County Museum.
Ben Justman, executive director of the museum and dressed that evening in mobbed-up pinstripes and a fedora, is dusting off the history books again this year as he prepares to host the museum’s annual dinner, its major fundraiser.
This year the theme is the Golden Age of Classic Advertising, featuring classic advertisements of the 1950s and 1960s. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1950s or 1960s attire, just as last year they dressed in Prohibition-era garb.
Alternatively, Justman said, attendees are encouraged to wear something gold in keeping with the “golden age” theme.
The event will take place Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bellevue University Administration building at Harvell and Herman drives.
Tickets to the event are $30 each or $150 for a table of six.
Justman said advance purchase is preferred, although a limited number of tickets will be made available at the door.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the museum at 402-292-1880.
The evening includes a dinner, entertainment that includes a performance by the Sarpy County Serenaders and a raffle.