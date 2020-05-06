The City of Bellevue is footing a little more than 12% of the initial Paradise Lakes demolition estimated to cost about $1.4 million, according to City Administrator Jim Ristow.
The remaining costs are being covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. This will allow for approximately 160 to 180 dwellings to be razed at the mobile home park positioned south of Olde Towne that was decimated by last year’s historic flooding.
The work started April 27.
“Ultimately, FEMA approved the demolition, and they pay a percentage, NEMA pays a percentage – I think NEMA has 12.5% of the total demolition, we have 12.5% and the balance goes to FEMA,” Ristow said.
“FEMA and NEMA have both deposited those dollars into our account to contribute to the demolition, and we will pick up our 12.5% when we are complete. The money is already there from both entities to pay for the demolition.”
An additional 20 to 40 homes were demolished out of pocket by Paradise Lakes home owners during the past few months, Ristow said. With a handful of homes being demolished daily by Anderson Excavating, the work is expected to last at least two months.
When the demolition is complete, Ristow said a lien will be placed on the property and current owner Howard “Howdy” Helm – or whoever purchases the cleared property – will be responsible for fully reimbursing the city and two contributing government agencies.
“If we collect that entire lien then FEMA and NEMA will be made whole, we will reimburse them for what they put into the bucket,” Ristow said.
Throughout the demolition process, Ristow noted the infrastructure at the mobile home park is being kept intact to make it more appealing to a prospective buyer.
“It would save them a lot of money from having to try to put that infrastructure back in,” the city administrator said.
With Paradise Lakes sitting in disrepair for more than a year, Ristow said it’s nice to finally do away with the eye sore and potential safety hazard.
He added it will also be a good thing for former residents to not constantly have a visual reminder of when their lives were turned upside down.
“People that were associated with it, when you drive by and see it and there’s been no change, it’s like continually ripping a bandage off of a wound,” he said.