Less than 2% of all security system alarm calls the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office received in 2019 were valid.
The other 1,551 calls were false alarms, likely caused by the motion-detected video cameras picking up people, pets, moving objects or severe weather.
As these types of security systems are becoming more common, so are false alarms, Sarpy County Communications Manager Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett said. To try and “get ahead of the problem,” the county previously passed an ordinance that cracks down on punishments for avoidable false alarms.
The ordinance, which went into effect in January 2019, fines security system owners after five false alarms in a year period.
Now, a year after it took effect, Stubenhofer-Barrett said it hasn’t changed much in terms of the false alarm call volume.
In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office received 72 fewer alarms documented as false than in 2018.
However, John Prince, Sarpy County public safety information technology manager, said the county had previously been more lax on categorizing the types of alarms. In 2018, 108 residential alarms were not reflected in the data because they were considered neither false nor valid.
The Sheriff’s Office is not the only local entity that’s seen a disproportionate amount of false alarms in recent years. The Bellevue Police Department received about 92.5% false alarms in 2019, and the La Vista Police Department about 94%.
The Papillion Police Department received 399 false alarms total, however the city does not track additional data.
These false alarms, Stubenhofer-Barrett said, take time away from responding to actual emergencies.
“Our concern is more the time of it and making sure … first responders are actually available when an emergency arrives, because obviously we don’t have an infinite amount of resources,” she said.
The Sheriff’s Office treats each alarm as though it’s an emergency.
However, if a system owner notifies the Sheriff’s Office promptly that it was a false alarm, dispatched officers don’t have to continue heading in their direction.
To avoid false alarms, according to an informational graphic from Sarpy County, people should ensure their security system is installed properly and they know how it works. Before activating it, the graphic encourages system users to secure all windows and doors. Regular tests, inspections and battery replacements are important to keep it running smoothly.