Fairview Road between Highway 75 and Fort Crook Road is closed for approximately two months, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
This extended closure is necessary for the reconstruction of Fairview Road.
Residents and business interests east of Highway and south of Fairview Road will access Highway via Fort Crook Road to any of the connecting roadways in Bellevue.
Motorists are urged to drive cautiously through construction zones, along detours and selected alternate routes.
Hawkins Construction Company of Omaha is the project contractor.