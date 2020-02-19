The Beardmore Event Center generated nearly $1 million in revenue last year, according to information provided by the City of Bellevue.
The approximately 18,000-square-foot facility, which opened in summer 2016 thanks to the passage of a nearly $7.4 million bond order by the Bellevue City Council, generated an average of more than $76,000 monthly in 2019. This was due largely to it not sitting vacant very often, said City Administrator Jim Ristow, noting the center typically hosts a minimum of two to three events weekly.
“It’s where it should be,” Ristow said, regarding yearly earnings and usage. “When they built it, they trimmed out a couple thousand square feet to lower the bond debt – initially we were going to pull out an $8 million bond.
“It’s all kind of flowing well together; things are pretty successful over there. It fills a huge vacancy in our community.”
The city, which owns the Beardmore Event Center, makes annual payments on the 20-year bond.
The bond order expense is fulfilled through portions of the city’s hotel lodging tax, sales tax, Courtyard by Marriott property tax and the $50,000 annual fee paid by Beardmore for ongoing naming rights.
The day-to-day running of the facility on the north end of the Twin Creek development is handled by Kinseth Hospitality. Kinseth also owns the hotel.
Since its inception, figures provided by Ristow show Courtyard by Marriott property tax dollars benefiting the project have increased during about a four-year time period. In 2016, the facility generated $3,624. That figure in 2017 and 2018 elevated to just over $24,000, and last year, $35,629.
The process of jump-starting the project took root around 2014 or 2015 when the city completed a feasibility study. Ristow noted that for some time there was discussion regarding the need for a bigger gathering space in town.
“Anything from the (Air Force) base — a military ball or a corporate party or corporate training, there was really no place here in this community, so most people felt like they would have to leave,” Ristow said.
“Every wedding, most wedding planners would end up in another city for a place that could hold something like 500 people.”
The key to moving forward with the project, Ristow said, was finding a supporting hotel. Thus, landing a commitment from Courtyard by Marriott was huge.
And if city officials weren’t able to move on such a project, Ristow noted how they would have been forced to idly stand by and watch as a similar facility was erected in a neighboring community.
“You hate to use the words that there was a big public outcry, but everybody in Bellevue was saying, ‘Why aren’t we doing this?’” the city administrator said. “And I can tell you, had we not built this in Bellevue, it would have been built in Papillion. And they were watching very closely, and there was a confirmation that they would have built it out there had we denied it.
“Because, part of the feasibility study, too, says that it pulled from their market as well as Glenwood (Iowa), and the likes, so, when you start looking at where does your audience come from, Papillion was certainly part of the audience to help benefit this. Papillion Public Schools has used it for their events. It has a draw beyond just Bellevue.”