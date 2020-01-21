Rick Buckley had plans for the corner of 22nd Avenue and Franklin Street on the site of a former dry cleaning business, but an environmental review in 2017 yielded results that surprised and disappointed him.
"That'd be a two-story building with a nice big parking lot on it by now if that hadn't been contaminated," he said.
Instead it's still a vacant lot and the Environmental Protection Agency is involved as it investigates the level of contamination from chemicals believed to be linked to the former Carriage Cleaners that closed in 1995 when the business filed for bankruptcy.
About two dozen people filed into a meeting Tuesday afternoon at the adjacent Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall where EPA officials answered questions and informed those in attendance about the process to allow the agency to conduct air sample and ground testing in buildings to the east and south.
Air samples will be gathered by placing a canister in a building for 24 hours to gather air. The agency would pick up the canister and send it to a lab, and results would be available about a month later.
If any concentration of chemicals is detected, the EPA will come back and drill a hole into the foundation to get to the ground below and then connect a canister to the hole for another 24 hours to gather another sample.
Vapor mitigation systems similar to those used to vent radon vapor outside a building would be installed in those with unsafe levels of contamination.
Both the testing and the vapor systems will be free of charge. Another meeting will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the same location.
Michael Davis, the EPA's on-scene coordinator for the site, said six vapor systems have already been installed in the area, one of which was in the Firefighters Hall and one of which was a residential property.
The agency will also conduct testing to determine the extent of the source of the contamination and pursue measures to contain or clean it, Davis said.
Buckley, whose business owns the former Carriage Cleaners lot, said the plan was to have the first floor of his building be retail and the second floor office space, but he doesn't believe that will happen any more. He hopes to put a new roof on an adjacent building and pave the vacant lot.
"At some point I'm hoping I get an opportunity to move forward, somehow," he said.
Mayor Rusty Hike attended the meeting and said his 92-year-old mother has lived in the area for 20 years. He said the EPA was doing its due diligence testing the scope of the contamination, which comes from tetrachloroethylene, or PCE, and its byproduct, trichloroethene, or TCE.
"I don't know that it's a huge health issue, but any time you're getting carcinogens in the air it's got to be taken care of," he said.
PCE is a "suspected" carcinogen, Davis said, and TCE has been linked to negative pre-natal effects.
Hike said he would make sure the city's Community Development Director Mark Elbert and the city's Planning Department were aware of any requirements that would affect remodels or other construction in the affected area.