This weekend, for the 17th consecutive year, Bellevue will celebrate RiverFest.
Given the rising waters of the Missouri River, which have already flooded parts of Haworth Park, the festival has been moved directly across Mission Avenue to American Heroes Park.
This is an excellent solution to the problem.
American Heroes Park, given the city’s ongoing investment of $20 million into its improvement, is a much more attractive park which, sitting considerably higher than Haworth Park, is safe from flooding.
So, let the good times roll.
Bring the family down and enjoy the music, the games, the food and the beverages.
Entry is $1 per person, which is the best dollar’s worth of entertainment you ever will see.