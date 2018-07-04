Well, 242 years later we’re still here.
Through wars of independence and conquest, a civil war, a war to make the world safe for democracy, hot and cold wars waged to defeat the Nazi and Communist menaces, and now the war on terror. Lots of wars. Too much bloodshed by far, and too much treasure expended.
It has not, of course, all been actual war.
Philosophical battles have raged, too, at the ballot box. For almost 250 years Americans of one persuasion or another have celebrated political victories, or, mourning an election loss, lived to fight another day.
Neither has it been all conflict. Along the way we have joined hands to build hospitals and universities, churches and community centers, libraries, schools, highways and a social safety network that cares for the poor, the elderly and the disabled.
Nor has it been exclusively public endeavor.
This greatest show on Earth has been fueled and financed by a raucous, riotous, contentious and endlessly creative private economy propelled by countless millions of free people pursuing wealth by making as many people as possible as happy as possible.
It’s hard to believe that the farmers, philosophers and citizen-soldiers who dared to declare in the summer of 1776 that all men are created equal could have envisioned the great oak tree that would grow from their colonial acorn.
But here, battered and bruised certainly, but very much still on its feet, marking today its 242nd birthday, stands the United States of America, a colossus of history.
We here in Sarpy County are part of this story. The roll of the honored dead lists our people, and future conflicts will no doubt swell that list.
Surely none of those who gave their lives that freedom might see another century would ask that we, their descendants, celebrate the Fourth of July in a mournful manner.
This is, and by rights ought to be, a day of high celebration, and perhaps of relief, that history’s many threats to our liberties were overcome. And such, of course, it will be, as it always is. And yet . . .
Let us spare a thought for those whose sacrifice made this day possible, who never got to sit with family under a warm sun drinking something cool and watching the grandkids grow.
This is their day every bit as it is ours.