The first crushing blow absorbed by Bellevue West High School senior Hannah Kost came when she and her fellow cheerleaders weren’t able to attend the Nebraska State Basketball Tournament with their district-winning boys’ team.
A flurry of bad news followed shortly thereafter: her Winter Winds season grinded to a halt and speech nationals and Future Business Leaders of America state were canceled. The biggest shock came in the form of Bellevue Public Schools closing on March 16.
A Directed Health Measure implemented April 1 by Gov. Pete Ricketts that runs through the end of May means Nebraska students won’t see the inside of a classroom the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
“We feel kind of robbed of these experiences that high schoolers get to experience, you know?” Kost said of the Class of 2020. “I had already gotten a lot of things taken away with speech and band, and now, I didn’t get to cheer at state, my last cheerleading opportunity was over and it really hurt.
“I felt like high school really was just getting cut off early for me, and I wasn’t getting to experience all the things that previous students before me got to experience.”
Similar sentiments have been echoed from other Bellevue-area seniors. In one way or another, each and every student has been adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether through extracurricular activity and prom cancellation or just being away from their inner circles, the ramifications associated with the spreading virus are deeply felt.
For Thomas Tilson, a senior at Bellevue East, the toughest aspect of being away from school is missing out on his regular Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps training. It’s something he takes pride in and has been part of since his older brother got him started when he was a ninth grader.
“You can’t really wear your (JROTC) uniform every Wednesday and be proud that you are in it,” said Tilson, who in August will be a member of the upcoming Project SEARCH one-year transition-to-work program for individuals with disabilities.
Tilson, though, is managing to keep active from home. When he isn’t working on classwork, some of his time is spent diving into physical activity. Arm stretches, lunges, jogging and sit-ups all make up the physical training regimen.
“I was a little bummed out,” he said of when school was canceled. “It’s a little hard for me to do everything at home; it’s a little frustrating doing all the computer work and everything.”
After completing the Project SEARCH curriculum, Tilson said he’d like to become a mechanic working on cars and trucks.
He’s looking forward to getting integrated into the program so he’s ready to tackle whatever follows.
“I’m looking forward to it, but at the same time I’m not really sure what to expect,” he said.
Across town at Cornerstone Christian, the coronavirus has essentially taken the legs out from underneath senior Ethan Haeder.
He’s still churning out about 20 miles running weekly while staying on top of his schoolwork, but all that pounding of the pavement isn’t leading to the state track meet at Burke High School.
With the Nebraska Schools Activity Association halting all extracurricular activities the rest of this school year, the three-time state qualifier in cross county won’t have the chance to return a third time for state track.
When Cornerstone closed a few days after Bellevue Public Schools, Haeder said he thought it would just cause a minor headache and he would be tasked with planning student-led track workouts and would be required to complete courses via e-learning.
“What we thought would be a couple of days off of school to sleep in and relax a little was pretty nice,” said Haeder, one of 14 students comprising Cornerstone’s graduating class. “But that part of it isn’t quite as appealing anymore knowing we might not have school at all the rest of the year.”
Next year, Haeder is heading to Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, where he plans on majoring in secondary education and history while participating in cross country and track.
Although there is certainly some gloom being felt, Haeder noted how he is working through the tough time and trying to make best out of it.
“It’s hard that we have to go through this, that we have to miss out on like a quarter of our senior year,” he said. “It sucks, but I think that I’ve also come to terms with that, you know? This is the way it is and this is the way it’s going to be.
“I have to make the best of it both in sports and with my classmates, whether they are seniors or not.”
Taking a similar approach is Kost, who next year is heading to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she plans on studying actuarial science, mathematics and accounting. The feeling of being somewhat robbed remains, but she’s managing to stay focused and busy.
In addition to completing Advanced Placement courses in history and calculus, Kost has been starting new TV shows, completing puzzles and ordering paint by numbers — anything she can to keep her brain working.
“I get headaches, actually, if I just sit around and do nothing,” she said.
“I’ll just sit outside on my porch, get some fresh air, just keep myself moving and doing things. Because otherwise, I think I would just kind of go crazy, you know?”
Ultimately, Kost is sure she and her area peers will be able to move forward from this strange time.
“As I’ve been waiting and sitting at home I’ve done a lot of reflection,” she said. “And I’m just thinking that, yeah, these are a lot of hard times, but it’s this stuff that I’m experiencing right now that will help me in the future.
“These experiences that are unlike anything any other class has had to experience.
“These are things that maybe will come back to help me some day.”