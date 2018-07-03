Thirty-seven years after the Bellevue aerie of the Fraternal Order of Eagles was established, the ladies are getting their due.
The aerie’s ladies’ auxiliary, which has long financially supported causes in the Bellevue area and conducts its work from the Eagles building at 209 W. Mission Ave., now has its own Hall of Fame.
A news release from the organization said the men have long had their hall of fame, with photos of their most accomplished members on display, and now the women will have an equal presence.
“A new era has been established where the ladies are now being given equal space, with photos prominently displayed, to be known as the Ladies Auxiliary Hall of Fame,” the news release said.
The first seven women to be inducted into the hall represent a combined 250 years of service. They are Dorothy Parks, Jo Pfeffer, Nadine Charvat, Charlene Koch, Norma Huff, Arlita Gooding and Jane Bailey.