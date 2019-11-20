The Sarpy County Holiday Assistance program is in need of donations for its upcoming event.
The annual program provides low-income Sarpy County families with food and new toys for children ages birth to 14.
More than 9,100 Sarpy County residents live in poverty, nearly 4,000 of whom are children, according to a Nov. 8 Sarpy County news release.
The release stated that more than 400 families receive assistance during the event.
This year’s will be Dec. 14 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Bellevue Christian Center.
Cash or check donations will be accepted.
Checks should be made out to “Bellevue Ministerial Association” with “children’s fund” written on the memo line.
Those interested in donating to the program can also consider giving gift cards or new toys, books or games.
Donations are needed by Dec. 6 and should be dropped off at the Sarpy County Human Services Office, 1261 Golden Gate Drive, Suite 1E in Papillion.
Anyone unable to donate can help by volunteering for the event.
Contact Sharon Boehmer, Sarpy County Human Services director, at 402-593-4414 for more information.