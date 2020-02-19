The company behind the proposed housing development on approximately 12 acres of land adjacent to Normandy Hills could move forward with some type of construction regardless of whether the Bellevue City Council approves a zoning change for its desired project.
The Belle Plaine Apartments would encompass eight buildings, housing 75 three- and four-bedroom units. The project, jump-started by Missoula, Montana-based Summit Housing Group Inc., calls for a centrally-located clubhouse, a playground, green space for recreational activities, 152 parking stalls and eight community garden plots. Developers say it's targeting families with children.
Area residents, most living in the Normandy Hills Sanitary and Improvement District, for months have voiced concerns over what the development would mean for those already calling the area home. One of the most heavily cited concerns is the inherent safety risk associated with the SID only having one access point, from Fort Crook Road south of Fairview Road. A second access point to the south of the SID, one of great contention, is gated and locked as a result of the state’s redevelopment of U.S. Highway 75. Now, it’s used exclusively as an emergency access point.
The build, others have said, would serve as a detriment to those already living in the area because of the extra congestion it would cause. During Tuesday’s council meeting, several people spoke during the second reading of an ordinance that, if approved, would alter the land use from RG-28 to RG-28-PS (Planning Subdivision). Per city code, the developers right now could build a single, three-story, 180-plus unit without receiving local government approval because the land is already zoned multi-family.
“The only reason we are having this discussion is because we are changing the zoning from what I would consider a much more cumbersome zoning, to something that is much, much more palatable to the neighborhood,” said Rusty Snow, president of Summit Housing Group. “In theory, we can build a three-story apartment complex on this site – I can go get plans, permit, (by) tomorrow with that design.
“We are only going through the rezoning process to do what we feel makes this project better.”
Should the zoning shift – recommended by the Planning Commission - be denied, Snow noted his company would likely go ahead with another build, albeit not likely as large as 180-plus units. Should Summit Housing Group pursue that route, there isn’t much the city could do.
“What they are asking for is a site-plan approval … just to simply allow multiple buildings on one lot,” Planning Manager Tammi Palm said. “If they want to do one building, if they want to do two buildings that are connected with a walkway or some type of connection, if they came in tomorrow with those plans and go through the administrative approval process and get permits, legally, I couldn’t deny them because the zoning is already in place to allow that.”
Should Summit Housing Group develop the tract located at the northeast corner of Normandy Boulevard and Highway 75, it would be the first time it has ventured into the Omaha area. Other similar builds by the company have happened in Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and Colorado.
The project's placement, Snow said, stems from the company receiving federal housing tax credits distributed by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority in the wake of last year’s major flooding.
The proposed units would range in square footage from a minimum of 1,200 for a three-bedroom unit, to a minimum of 1,500 for a four-bedroom dwelling. Unit pricing, Snow said, ranges from market rate all the way down to 40 percent of the area’s mean income. The units, exclusively for renting, will be priced from about $770 to $1,300 monthly, he said.
“We do have a need for that type of thing, so thank you for bringing this forward,” Ward 4 Councilwoman Kathy Welch said, referencing the project.”
Just because there is a need, though, doesn’t make the specific location advisable, many argued, including Normandy Hills resident Celine Monif.
“This intersection is extremely difficult,” Monif said of Normandy Boulevard and Grenoble Drive. “People not being able to get up and down this driveway at all, this Grenoble Drive … Every winter, we have a road block where people (end up) parking all along the side of the road.”
“This is a dangerous drive at night, this is dangerous in the winter, and we can’t handle it as it is with what we have. So adding several more people in there, and kids, this isn’t going to work.”
At-Large Councilman Pat Shannon said he agreed with what many said about that particular area and stretch of Grenoble Drive.
“I would echo your concerns,” Shannon said. “I think Grenoble has to get fixed, as well, before we start adding anything into here, because, when we can’t get cars into the subdivision already, and 150 new cars will sit down there at that intersection on a two-lane road, yeah, this ain’t gonna work.”
Pending council approval, Snow said the project would take about a year to complete. Snow and his colleagues are at the point where, should this happen during the council's March 3 gathering, they would go ahead and purchase the site, currently owned by Twin Valley Evangelical Free Church.
Regardless of what happens vote-wise, Ward 5 Councilman Don Preister was adamant the ongoing public discussion surrounding the proposed development is beneficial.
“One thing that this development does is bring a lot of attention to Grenoble; the problem of traffic, the problems at the intersection, the problems of snow and clearing the hill and the ability to see when you get through the intersection," he said. "I appreciate all of the residents that have taken the time to come and give us information. We’ve gotten a lot of people at home seeing (this), and being aware of that.
“It does seem like a nice development, it’s something that would help Offutt (Air Force Base) and the whole area. Again, I’m looking at whether this may be the best location for it.”