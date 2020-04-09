Demolition of the former City Hall building and other structures in Olde Towne along Mission Avenue between Washington and Franklin streets is expected to begin within approximately 30 days, according to City Administrator Jim Ristow.
The blocks currently house the old Bellevue City Hall, old police investigations unit and City Hall Annex.
For the past 45 to 60 days, Ristow said that the property’s developer, 1st City Development LLC, has been completing pre-demolition work inside the old City Hall building, which was vacated when the city moved its operations to 1500 Wall Street in early 2018.
Ristow said there is a plan in place with the developer for what is going to happen with the properties that could potentially be revealed to the public in about a month.
“We don’t want to steal any thunder from the developer,” Ristow said.
“The developer is locking down their deals and we don’t want to put something out that we are inaccurate (about) or could kill a deal, so there is some confidentiality as far as how they are finalizing their stuff.”
He added, though, that local leaders are pleased with the presented plans.
“We’ve already seen it, and we like what we see,” Ristow said. “It will be a good thing for downtown Bellevue and it’s a great start for the revitalization of that area.”