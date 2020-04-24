Demolition of homes in Paradise Lakes that were destroyed during last year’s March flooding is scheduled to begin Monday, according to information provided by city officials.
The demolition bid was awarded to Anderson Excavating by the Bellevue City Council earlier this week. The demolition, released information says, has also been given the green light by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Due to the number of homes being demolished, the razing process is expected to last several weeks, according to city officials.