Gross Catholic High School is preparing its students for college and the workforce with a new cybersecurity program.
The CyberPatriot team, formed this year, is a national program formed by the Air Force Association. The program focuses on teaching students hands-on techniques on cybersecurity and how to solve various problems on different computer softwares.
With the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base, CyberPatriot mentor Scot DeWerth, a security analyst for Gallup, said Gross had good reason to start the team.
“They have a presence to teach cybersecurity,” he said. “There’s a huge demand for it.”
DeWerth approached the school and donated computers from Gallup for students to practice skills.
Along with the CyberPatriot team, Steve Hamersky, a science teacher at Gross, started a cybersecurity course for students with curriculum from CyberPatriot.
The CyberPatriot team competes in worldwide competitions, which consists of six hours trying to fix a software on a computer. Currently, the team is preparing to compete this month in the state competition.
“You have three computers you have to fix, and you have one network,” DeWerth said. “They have to have the skills I taught them and their ability to look stuff up if they don’t know it. That’s crucial because I don’t know everything, but I know how to look for it.
“They have to go fix all the vulnerabilities on the computer and then they have to reconfigure the network so it’s secure.”
DeWerth, a retired lieutenant colonel at StratCom, said CyberPatriot teams need the coaches who are able to teach students how to do cybersecurity.
“We’re here to make sure the computers work, step in if they don’t, keep time,” DeWerth said. “There are more schools, groups that want to do it that don’t have access to people like me.
“You don’t have to have a lot of people on a team — just the knowledge and someone that has helped guide them and understand the work. “
Despite only being a team for two-and-a-half months, DeWerth said he’s pleased with the results.
“There’s a good possibility we’re going to end up in the top tier of the state,” he said. “My other goal is to give them the knowledge they need to determine if this is something they might want to do for a career. There’s a lot of stuff and people don’t know about it.