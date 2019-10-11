After three years of rejected formulas and tossed products, Mike Smith has launched Dauntless Modern Grooming.
Smith has worked toward his launch for three years and received the Tom and Annie Pratt Entrepreneurial Award last year to help him get started. Smith was selected for the award a second time this year.
Smith and his wife Emma mix and package the products at their home in Bellevue. Smith launched with four products — a wax cream, pomade and matte paste for the hair and a grooming oil for hair and skin.
Though it takes Smith around 45 minutes to mix and make the products, he said the toughest part during the process was the three years of trial and error.
“Everything has to be exact,” he said of mixing the products. “Even the smallest increase in number on these can throw off the entire batch.”
After the launch Sept. 20, Smith sold out of the matte paste and wax cream.
“I almost wish we had made more when we started, but you never know what’s going to be the killer and what’s not,” he said. “What we tried not to do is over-make and be stuck with a bunch of stock. But it’s better to sell out that anything else.”
Smith also has a YouTube channel called Modern Man TV, where he reviews products and gives tips for male grooming.
In the future, Smith said he hopes the family can launch more products, such as a spray, calming cream and soap. He also plans to set up shop at various farmer’s markets around the area.
Smith’s products can be found at dauntlessgrooming.com