Out with the old and in with the new.
Dairy Queen in Olde Towne is getting a facelift thanks to owner Jim Charvat.
Charvat took over from his aunt, Carole Tempus, three years ago and has made it his mission to upgrade the community classic.
“It’s been quite the journey down here,” Charvat said.
Over the past few years, Charvat, who also owns the Dairy Queen in Valley, Neb., has put in an updated point-of-sale system, two new ice cream machines and new fryers.
“I hope it shows the community that I’m reinvesting in Olde Towne Bellevue,” he said.
From Monday though Aug. 16, the lobby of the store will be closed for remodeling of the counter top and windows.
The drive-thru will remain open throughout the process.
By revitalizing the facility, Charvat said he hopes to please his loyal customers.
“I just hope this shows the community that I’m going to continue to reinvest down here and hopefully give them a brand-new Grill & Chill,” Charvat said.
Dairy Queen is located at 501 W. Mission Ave.