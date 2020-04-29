The April 14 virtual community Zoom meeting held to discuss the final draft of the countywide housing study gathered more spectators than Carolyn Pospisil anticipated.
The number sat at around 46 in comparison with the usual dozen to 20 builders, developers, county officials and nonprofit business representatives in attendance. It was good to see, she said, because housing will continue to be at the center of discussion for years to come.
“There were lots of people on the call who I didn’t know who they were, which was a good thing,” said Pospisil, executive director of the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County and the Bellevue Housing Authority.
The study was compiled by Lincoln-based community planning and research firm Hanna: Keelan Associates and highlights Sarpy County’s housing needs. During the next five years, the study calls for more than 5,500 units to be built in Sarpy County that encompass a wide range of income levels.
It also calls for rebuilding the nearly 400 Sarpy County homes that were destroyed by last year’s severe March flooding, as well as building new housing for the county’s low- to moderate-income residents. Special attention is also being placed on erecting new workforce housing which would result in lower pricing in comparison to market-rate housing.
Housing affordability moving forward will remain paramount, Pospisil said.
“Families making $50,000 a year is over 50% of the (area mean income) for the area and somebody making $50,000 a year should be able to buy a house,” she said. “And right now it’s hard to even find a place for them to rent.”
The $52,000 study was made possible by the Housing Foundation receiving a sizable grant from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, which covers about 49 percent of the expenses. The rest of the bill is being footed by the City of Bellevue, Sarpy County and other community nonprofits and partners.
Community feedback came from Sarpy County residents who shared what they felt were the most important housing needs. Pospisil said about 900 people from October 2019 through January filled out surveys gathering demographic information and analyzing various housing trends.
The five-year projections summarized in the study, Pospisil said, are based off of the current Sarpy County resident base.
“This is just the housing that’s needed to maintain our current population,” she said, adding that Hanna: Keelan tracked some figures relating to the county’s growth which tied into some of the final study figures.
With the pertinent information gathered, Pospisil said it’s now time to start the implementation process. The housing figures produced are lofty and for goals to be met, Pospisil said it will take all hands on deck.
“Having more developers involved, having more people that are actually in construction that are going to be able to do the work,” she said. “And then on the more affordable or lower- to middle-range income levels having some kind of subsidy, because we know the price marks that people need aren’t a price mark that we can build at or is viable to build at.”
It’s been a daunting task, but Pospisil said she’s thrilled at the final result. Those wishing to take a look at the housing study are encouraged to visit bit.ly/sarpyhousingstudy.
“I’m really excited for what we have,” she said. “The biggest reasons are that we can now say ‘here is what we have, here is what we need.’ So, it really becomes a big marketing piece for the county and for what we are trying to do.”