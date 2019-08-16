Sarpy County lost more than $31 million in assessed property value due to flooding this spring after the Sarpy County Board of Equalization approved valuation adjustments on 622 properties.
The properties were previously valued at a combined $90.36 million but were reduced to $58.86 million after the unanimous vote at the board’s Aug. 6 meeting.
Jackie Morehead, chief deputy assessor for Sarpy County, said 333 of the properties were a total loss, most of which were in mobile home parks in Bellevue.
Another 226 properties sustained substantial damage, defined as more than a 20 percent of the value; 63 had less than 20 percent damage; three did not meet calamity requirements; and six were late applications.
Sarpy County will receive $93,500 less in property taxes based on its proposed budget.
The county’s proposed budget, which was released Aug. 7, is $176 million and includes more than $22 million for road projects, $3.7 million for a new jail and $1.25 million for a mental health crisis stabilization center.
The county’s tax levy will be 29.69 cents per $100 of valuation for the fifth straight year. The owner of a $200,000 home would pay $593.80 to the county.
A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held Aug. 20, Tuesday, at the county offices, 1210 Golden Gate Drive.