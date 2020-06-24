The Bellevue City Council recently approved sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development seeking a waiver enabling two ventures Mayor Rusty Hike has partnership in to receive Community Development Block Grant funds.
The action was approved at the council’s June 16 gathering by a 5-1 vote, with At Large Councilman Pat Shannon casting the lone nay.
Because Hike is an elected official, it poses a potential conflict of interest. The letter requests a waiver of conflict of interest from HUD officials, which is possible following a public hearing and public disclosure of the potential conflict of interest.
Hike is a partner for MRH Land, LLC, operator of the project titled First City Tavern and Grill; and MRJC Holdings, LLC, operator of the project titled One01 Mission Building.
The CDBG funds would go toward overall facade improvements and correction of any code violations, city officials said.
In addition to the public hearing and publicly disclosing the potential conflict of interest, City Attorney Bree Robbins submitted two letters to the HUD Omaha Field Office saying that in her opinion, the potential funding wouldn’t be in violation of state or federal law.
In her letters to HUD, Robbins said that Hike would be required to fill out two forms disclosing the potential conflict of interest, as well as abstaining from any future council vote on the matter.
This year, the City of Bellevue received $344,643 in CDBG funding, according to figures provided by CDBG Coordinator Abby Highland. Highland, during a previous interview with the Leader, said that 70% of CDBG funds annually must benefit low- to moderate-income residents.
In 2019, Highland and the city worked on outlining goals and priorities for the next five years of CDBG. These guidelines are: encouraging economic development through business development and job creation; improving and expanding the availability and accessibility to public infrastructure and buildings, increasing affordable housing opportunities; increasing and expanding public service availability and continuing to maintain and administer a successful CDBG program.
Project proposals, Highland said, will be reviewed by a CDBG committee and brought before the public at a hearing during the council’s July 7 gathering. Then, final recommendations will be made by the committee and the final allocation of money will be determined by the city council on July 21.