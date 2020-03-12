An Omaha architectural engineering firm has been contracted to complete survey work at Washington Park that may pave the way for upcoming improvements.
During the March 3 Bellevue City Council meeting, the body authorized Mayor Rusty Hike to sign a proposal with Schemmer Associates to complete the work, not exceeding $7,600, at the park in the area of 20th Avenue and Franklin Street. If the surveying goes to plan, Community Development Block Grant funds would be funneled into the facility.
Public Works Director Jeff Roberts said that Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) enhancements and curb repairs are expected to be completed on the east side of Washington Park. On the west end, the Public Works Department hopes to move the park boundary in.
“Creating better parking so that they can get more off the street,” Roberts said, addressing the council. “… To allow for better access on the road itself with the parking … It would just give the lane widths a little more room, because right now it’s pretty tight if you have a big pickup in there, it sticks out part way into the driving lane now. So, this would kind of take care of all of that.”
In other action, the council:
*Approved the liquor license application of Midwest Catering and Events in relation to a gathering being held at 436 Galvin Road N.
*Approved an ordinance rezoning lots 1 and 2 of the Whispering Timber Estates re-plat 6. The site in question is located at 1606 Camp Gifford Road. The council also approved the small subdivision plat of Lots 1 and 2 at the site.
*Approved a re-zoning of Lot 1, Cascio Addition No. 1, from BG-PCO to RG-20, for the purpose of an existing multi-family-residential building. The site is located at 1903 Gregg Road.
*Approved the request of E & A Consulting Group for a 30-day extension of the Belle Lago re-plat 1 final plat.
*Accepted and authorized Hike to sign the low proposal of Christensen Excavating Co. to carry out the condemnation order to demolish the structure at 7312 S. 25th St. The amount is not to exceed $10,000.
*Accepted and authorized Hike to sign the proposal from Anderson Excavating Co. to carry out the condemnation order to demolish the structure at 3614 Josephine St. The amount is not to exceed $7,600.
*Approved and authorized Hike to sign the lowest bid from TR-Construction for the Fire Training Facility Pavement replacement, Phase 2, in the amount not to exceed $74,148.65 plus a 10% contingency, totaling $81,563.52
*Approved the leasing of a new vehicle to be used for the Bellevue Police Department’s DEA task force member.
*Approved and authorized the mayor to sign a resolution authorizing representatives to work with Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s office for assistance regarding Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) funding, as well as hazard mitigation, relating to last year’s flooding.