One longtime second grade teacher at Cornerstone Christian school has always felt a calling to work in a Christian school.
After 16 years, Dawn Burkett has decided to retire from teaching.
Brukett started as the third through fourth grade combination room teacher for one year, then was a substitute for one year before she spent the rest of her time as a second grade teacher.
Before Cornerstone, Burkett taught for Bellevue Public Schools from 1989 until 1992 when her husband was transferred to another military base.
When she returned to Bellevue, Burkett said she was “called to teach at a Christian school.”
“Every school has wonderful teachers and students; however, I think there is something very special about the teachers and staff and CCS,” she said.
“I believe God has truly blessed our school with many wonderful teachers, Christian families and now this Southroads campus.”
Throughout her 16 years at Cornerstone, Burkett has seen the school grow from 80 to more than 400 students, move to the Southroads Technology Park and add Pre-K and high school grades.
Burkett said her favorite part of the school is the “wonderful Christian” staff, parents and students.
“We are a very close-knit group. We really love and care for each other a lot,” she said. “I love that I can share my faith with the students and pray with them each day.
“I have grown close to many families and staff members. I have had a terrific second grade partner, Mrs. Amy Pfortmiller, for about eight years.”
Though it was a difficult decision, Burkett said it was time for her to “slow down” and take care of herself.
But despite retirement, Burkett has plans to stay connected with Cornerstone.
“I hope to continue to volunteer and tutor for CCS, as long as it is safe for me to do so,” she said. “I also hope to volunteer more for my church and the community. I am open to God’s leading.”
Burkett said she’ll miss the people at Cornerstone, especially since she’s unable to meet with them face-to-face amid school closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This certainly wasn’t the way I had envisioned retiring,” she said. “(There were) so many ‘lasts’ I wanted to do with this last very sweet class of children.
“That has been a big disappointment. However, I’m happy that we’re all safe and protected.”
Burkett said she’s happy to have taught at Cornerstone Christian.
“Dr. (Teri Lynn) Schrag (superintendent) has taught me so much about faith in God, helpful education strategies and has given great advice when working with students and parents.
“Mr. (Jon) Hood (principal) has been an excellent role model, encourager and great listener.
“It has a been a privilege to teach at Cornerstone Christian School. I have really enjoyed all the wonderful students and teachers through the years.”