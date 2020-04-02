As part of Cornerstone Christian High School’s curriculum, students embark on life-changing and spiritual mission trips to advance themselves and others in their faith.
The mission trips started as a requirement when the high school first opened six years ago.
Students in grades nine through 12 can choose to attend any trip before they graduate. In the past, students have gone to Colorado Springs, Colo.; Camp Calvin Crest near Fremont, Haiti and Engage Global in Minneapolis.
This year, the students participated in several mission trips, including Engage Global and Camp Calvin Crest.
Teri Lynn Schrag, Cornerstone’s superintendent, said there’s a pattern every year with the mission trips: one year is focused more on training and the next year on service work.
Freshman Ashton Hughes said the trips have helped him “grow closer in my relationship with God.”
“You get a different spiritual experience than you would in school or church just because you’re more involved in the moment,” he said. “It was more about reaching other cultures and other parts of the world with the gospel.”
The teams do both international and local trips. This summer, a team is scheduled to go to El Salvador to work sports camp at a few villages for the first time.
Schrag said there was a team set to go to Haiti to build chicken coops, though because of civil unrest in the country, they canceled last minute and participated in Engage Global.
At Engage Global, Schrag said the organization focused on the 10/40 window, which focuses on missionary work in countries in northern Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“They really go into what it looks like to work in those places as a Christian,” she said. “For most of those areas, you don’t go in as a missionary because it’s illegal, it’s more of how do you go in, work in those communities and minister those communities in a career?”
Schrag said since Minnesota has a large Hmong and Somali population, students are able to interact among many different cultures.
Lorelei Kinney, a freshman who attended the Engage Global trip, said she enjoyed immersing herself in other cultures.
“There are different ways to be inspired by different cultures and how to respect a culture and be part of it,” she said.
Learning about different cultures at Engage Global is something Hughes has taken to heart.
“Just the fact that there’s more to the world than just what you see from your perspective, I was opened to that,” he said. “I’m definitely going to try and go on more mission trips.”
In February, about 30 students also went to Camp Calvin Crest to work on projects to prepare for the camping season.
“It was manual labor — painting, staining decks, stripping plastic molding off copper wiring, cleaning. We figured with that team, between the teachers and students, they put in almost 800 hours of labor, which saves the camp about three months, which is amazing,” Schrag said.
There was also a portion of the trip where students could walk trails and bond.
Rheece May, a junior who’s attended many trips in his three years at Cornerstone, said he enjoys the camaraderie the trips bring, and plans to continue missionary work in the future.
“I really enjoy being with my friends and the rest of the school and being able to serve,” he said. “(The trips) really deepen the relationships with a lot of my friends, I’ve made new friendships and really just learned more about how to serve people for Christ.
“I have been called to be a missionary to China when I was 10, so I plan to continue on with that.”
Though the Haiti trip was postponed, Schrag said the school goes to an orphanage in Port-au-Prince to do different activities and services. They have also helped at transitional housing units in Colorado Springs, Colo., where women previously incarcerated go to live to integrate back into society.
Being part of the mission trips for 10 years, Schrag said she enjoys seeing her students grow.
“It broadens the students’ perspective of the world, because they are seeing and experiencing other communities, cultures,” she said.
“Whatever trip you’re choosing, it’s not just how you’re going to assist the community or minister to the community, but what that does in the students’ life.
“It’s not just what we’re going to do for others, but how that impacts our students and how that shifts how they walk through their high school years as they think about college, as they think of a career of what that looks like.”
Kinney, who’s also been to India on a mission trip, said she enjoys the faith aspect of the trips.
“It helps Cornerstone students, as a student body, and helps us prepare for the future and helps us live out the Bible, what it says and how to share God’s word,” she said. “Ever since I was 7, I feel I’ve been called to be a missionary in India, so I definitely plan on doing that.”