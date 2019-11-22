One club at Cornerstone Christian High School aims to do service around the community and to their faith.
The PULSE Club at the high school is an acts of service club, where students participate in different events around school and volunteer work around the community.
The club was started about five years ago by Kieran McWilliams, an alumnus and former president of the club.
Katheryn Price, the current club president, said the club was founded to encourage students to serve.
“They just wanted to go out into the community and connect and do service and tell more people about God,” Price said.
With a steady 10 students every year, the club meets every Tuesday at lunch to discuss projects.
The club has done many service projects — it’s volunteered at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home, collected donations for the Bellevue Food Pantry and has helped with events around the school such as the Harvest Party in the fall.
A big project the club has done is a craft fair to raise money for the club, which it gives to a family for the holiday season. Price said the club has a special meaning to her.
“I’m very big on service,” she said. “That’s a big part of my life. I love that we’re able to connect with the community through service and help out wherever the school needs help.”
Price said she tries recruiting new members at the beginning of the year, and there have been more students joining to perform acts of service.
“People won’t join unless they know what it’s about, so every meeting I try to talk about what we’re doing and what’s coming up and a background of events we’re doing,” she said.
This year’s goal, Price said, is to do “lots of service.”
“It’s a lot of service, and I want to get the kids out in the community,” she said.