Cornerstone High School students can now receive their drone certifications and fly them in their school.
The first year of the drone certification course has students learning to operate a drone, all the while working to receive their drone certification, as well as a grade.
The course is taught by Rob Benson, the technology teacher at Cornerstone High School. The course requires a maximum of eight students who are at least 16 years old.
Benson said the class was added to expand the technology education at Cornerstone.
Throughout the class, students practice with drones while also preparing for a drone certification test.
“What the [Federal Aviation Administration] requires to be able to fly a drone in restricted air space,” Benson said.
“It’s a safety certification to say, ‘I’m not going to fly the drone into people, cars.’ The curriculum is preparing them to get that certification so they can go out and get jobs from this.”
Some jobs drone-certified individuals could acquire include bridge inspections, police department search and rescues and real estate photography, among others.
Benson said he learns a lot in the course along with the students.
“I like all the different things we have to learn — weather, aerodynamics, all the safety laws and regulations, how airports work,” he said. “It’s fascinating to me — something I’ve never really been into.”
Benson said the most important aspect of the course is safety.
“A drone falling from 400 feet could kill or injure somebody — keeping the public safe, people’s property safe, their privacy safe — really that’s the biggest thing,” he said.
“Anybody can pick up and fly a drone, but the safety behind it is not so available in people’s brains. It’s good practice to get into.”
Students fly the drones every few weeks inside to get used to the equipment. Benson said eventually he’d like to fly them outside.
Benson said the course fits well into Cornerstone’s curriculum.
“We’re just trying to expand the technology side of things here, offer more electives and help with job placement,” he said. “It exemplifies the excellence that our students do graduate and it gives them a bit of an edge where they wouldn’t have had it before.”