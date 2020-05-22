Cornerstone Christian School is helping out its school in Malawi during the coronavirus outbreak with supplies and resources.
There are 53 preschool students at the Cornerstone Christian school in Blantyre, Malawi.
The country shut down all schools March 23 amid the pandemic, according to Quartz Africa.
Teri Lynn Schrag, Cornerstone Christian’s superintendent, said the school does not have technology access, but the students were provided learning packets and crayons to work on while at home.
“They are also from the poorest part of the city, so we have done two food distributions already,” Schrag said in an email.
“We work with a vendor in the city and purchase a special rice cereal that is ground and mixed with nutrients and supplements.
“We give each family five kilograms of this fortified rice blend which will feed them for several weeks.”
Among the learning packets and food, Schrag said the school also had a hand washing class for the students.