Leon Milobar on April 16 expressed his concern about the U.S. Small Business Administration reaching its $349 billion lending limit with its Paycheck Protection loan program.
All funds were gone in 13 days.
“We are praying that Congress hurries up and passes a bill so the president can sign it,” said Milobar, director of the Nebraska District Office for the SBA, during a recent interview with The Recorder.
“So, we are really up against Washington right now.”
On April 21, Congress rallied to the cry of small businesses around the country by approving a $484 billion package intended to assist small businesses and hospitals and allow for expanded COVID-19 testing.
The Paycheck Protection Program received the majority of the funds, garnering $310 billion.
President Donald Trump signed the bill Friday.
The Paycheck Protection Program was created through the approval of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Trump on March 27.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small business owners to keep their employees on their payroll. The loans are forgivable if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, utilities or mortgage interest, according to the SBA. The SBA started accepting applications on Monday.
Prior to the first package of funds running dry, Milobar said about 21,000 loans worth approximately $3.2 billion were approved in Nebraska. He said he currently isn’t sure how many of those loans are coming out of Sarpy County and the Omaha area.
Having access to the program is of vital importance to Nebraska small business owners, Milobar said, adding that about 46 percent of Nebraska’s workforce encompasses what are considered small-business operations.
“We have something like 41,000 small businesses; 36,000 of them have one to 20 employees, and that doesn’t even count all the sole-proprietorships,” he said.
“Can you imagine no longer having your local restaurant, local bar, auto-repair place?”
This type of loan, he said, plays a role in keeping small business owners afloat during rocky times.
“What it’s doing is helping them stay in business,” Milobar said.
“It stabilizes them until we can go back to our normal, everyday lives before we had this virus.”
For more information regarding what the Paycheck Protection Program loan entails, as well as for up-to-date information about other loans and financial options, visit www.sba.gov.