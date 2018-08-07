Bellevue planning commissioners showed no desire Thursday night to recommend repeal of the city’s Complete Streets ordinance.
Bellevue City Councilman Jim Moudry is expected to introduce an ordinance at the council’s Aug. 13 session that would repeal the city’s commitment to ensuring that newly constructed roads embrace bicycles, pedestrians and other forms of alternative transportation.
Moudry asserts the Complete Streets ordinance makes the inclusion of bicycle lanes and pedestrian trails mandatory for all new road construction. That, he said, robs the city of flexibility should such trails be unsuitable for a particular project and increases the cost of all new road construction.
Members of the Planning Commission were asked to weigh in on the proposal without issuing a formal recommendation.
Commissioner Eric Ritz said the repeal proposal was heavy handed.
It should be possible, he said, to amend the ordinance without repealing the whole thing.
“It doesn’t make sense to repeal it completely unless there’s something it’s being replaced with,” he said. “My suggestion would be an ordinance that the City Council or the Planning Commission or Planning Department can allow a waiver when costs are exceptional and can be shown as such.”
City Planning Director Chris Shewchuk said the ordinance already provides room for maneuver when it says that only “appropriate accommodation” needs to be made for alternative transportation.
Other commissioners pointed to a section of the ordinance labeled “exceptions,” which gives three reasons why Complete Streets principles may be waived. Among those are certification from the Public Works director or planning director that Complete Streets principles are “inappropriate” to a given project on grounds of public safety.
City Councilman Pat Shannon, who together with Moudry is expected to support the proposed repeal, told commissioners the council needs more flexibility.
He said a proposal to extend 15th Street south to Highway 370 in order to alleviate traffic congestion at 15th Street and Cornhusker Road was judged too expensive, in part because of the mandatory inclusion of bicycle and walking trails.
If the proposed repeal is introduced, as expected, at the Aug. 13 City Council meeting, a public hearing will be held two weeks later at the Aug. 27 session.