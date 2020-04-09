A once bustling Sarpy County has come to a near halt.
With bars, restaurants and gathering places closed and events canceled left and right, the number of things to do has dwindled to almost nothing.
Key word being almost.
I love being a journalist as I get to meet new people and learn new things every day about Sarpy County and Ralston.
Not so right now.
With everything being shut down, I’ve had to take a moment to look at the little things in life.
The most important little thing in my life is my year-old daughter, who when standing up comes to just above my knee.
Working from home has allowed me to spend time with her that I usually wouldn’t get to between interviews.
That time is usually spent chasing her around and trying to get metal kitchen utensils out of her hand before she pokes her eye out.
Getting my steps during the day has never been easier. But when she does slow down and sits, we watch one of three movies.
Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” have burnt themselves on the television screen and into my brain for years to come.
I can’t get the film’s soundtrack out of my head, so I wanted to take the time right now to apologize to my co-workers if I suddenly belt out “Let It Go” or “You’re Welcome” during our next staff meeting.
I find myself not watching the movie so much as I am watching my daughter’s smile and expert dance maneuvers as she absorbs Disney’s magic like I did when I was her age.
For my daughter’s sake, I hope Ralston Arena can reschedule Baby Shark Live! — it’s her jam.
My fiancée and I also attempted to build a toddler bed and a mini playground set but had to be rescued by Grandpa and his mighty power drill.
Whoever says those things are easy to build are lying through their teeth and must work for some public relations department to get people to buy these products.
I never would have time for these experiences if life were normal.
I also have the time to go out for walks while listening to the latest true crime podcast on my phone and most importantly get a whiff of fresh air after being cooped up in the house all day.
I recommend to everyone to turn off the television for a half hour and just take stock of the little things in your life.
When I did, I began to appreciate chasing my daughter around instead of stressing out chasing story leads down.
Now excuse me while I go sit with my daughter to watch Elsa save the day for the 100th time — and counting.