Three months ago, I was whining to my friends about how much I hated staying up late to complete homework and waking up for school at 6 a.m.
Three months later, and I’m terrified of what the future holds, regretting taking my opportunities for granted.
My life as a senior at Bellevue West High School was turned upside down in a matter of days. I’ve spent the past four years working to extremes in Advanced Placement classes and the journalism department so that when I would be nearing the end of my senior year, I could enjoy the fruits of my success. I decorated my calendar with events like State Journalism, prom, a few scholarship ceremonies, my 18th birthday, graduation, and the pinnacle of it all for my family and I, my grad party.
I spent my first few days of this “new normal” moping at home and refreshing my Twitter feed for any sliver of hope on returning back to school. But since COVID-19 is an unknown beast, my gut told me my days being a Thunderbird were over.
At that point I developed a “woe is me” attitude that only made matters worse. My parents jokingly said “good morning” to me every day when I’d hobble down the stairs at 2 p.m., where I would then manifest in disheartening news stories on my phone and TV.
At first I felt guilty for letting myself grieve. Why should I, a healthy teenage girl, feel sorry for myself when people are dying from the virus and doctors are overexerting themselves to save humanity? But still, I let myself grieve because I’m just as human as anyone else, and everyone in the world is trying to process different degrees of personal loss.
But after a few days of grieving, I knew I had two perspectives that I could live the next few months of my life. I could neglect my emotional and physical health by buying into pessimism, or I could concentrate on the uplifting power of humanity and love.
I chose the latter.
Living in a global coronavirus pandemic with a positive attitude is difficult, but more than worth it.
My pen pals and I exchange gratitude with each other. I hum along to the birds chirping on my daily walks, and I stop to smile at the chalk drawings from my neighbor kids (even if they’re a little messy). I search for and share inspiring news online.
Even if it’s uncomfortable, I reach out to those friends and acquaintances I rarely talk to check in on their health. When my mom wants to have a family movie night, I don’t turn up my nose anymore. And because this is a global pandemic, I take comfort in knowing that this is the most connected I’ll ever be to other humans, even if physical barriers confine us.
I never wanted or expected any of my senior celebrations and daily life to be yanked away.
I never wanted to fear for my future health, job security, or how I’d adjust to a “new normal” after the pandemic recedes.
But I’m forcing myself to see the light in my life because merely surviving isn’t enough.
I want to live.
LeAnne Bugay is a senior and the editor-in-chief of the Bellevue West High School school newspaper and director of the video yearbook. This fall she will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study journalism, broadcasting and political science.