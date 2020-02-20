Channeling her inner Ronald Reagan, Kathy Welch during the Bellevue City Council’s Tuesday meeting called for the removal of the large column that has obstructed attendees’ view since the council chambers opened in February 2018.
“We are going to approve (item) 16D and tell Mr. (Jeff) Roberts, ‘Mr. Roberts, take down that pole,’” the Ward 4 City Council woman said.
For the past two years, the pillar has proved burdensome for council members and residents attempting to tune in to local city happenings. Unanimously, council members – Ward 2 Councilman Bob Stinson was absent – voted in favor of two action items that will pave the way for the necessary work to be completed.
The council approved a resolution enabling Mayor Rusty Hike to sign the bid of AVI for removal of all electronics in the council chamber prior to the removal of the column, in an amount not to exceed $11,414.36. That was followed by the approval and authorization of the lowest bid, submitted by Lund-Ross Constructors, to remove the column itself. The total amount in relation to the removal is not to exceed $75,138, plus a 10% contingency, totaling $82,651.
Council President and Ward 5 representative Don Preister, while in support of the action, noted the expense is a tough pill for him to swallow.
“We don’t like the pole, but we probably also don’t like spending 90-some-thousand-dollars,” he said. “I’m choking, but I am going to spend the money.”
Public Works Director Jeff Roberts in response to Preister’s comments noted the removal of the column, regardless of when it occurred, was going to be a pricey undertaking.
“Just to maybe ease your mind a little, councilman, it probably would have cost the same amount if we did it during construction, so I’m pretty pleased with the way the bid came in," Roberts said.
In addition to the column, at-large Councilman Pat Shannon inquired about what is being done to get a smaller, less wide podium, placed in the room. Roberts responded the city did invest in one, however, it arrived broken.
“It came in several pieces when they opened the box up,” Roberts said.
All said, the work being completed in the council chambers is expected to span over the course of about a month (two meetings). During that time, City Administrator Jim Ristow said the city has an agreement in place with Bellevue Public Schools to host those meetings at its Board of Education location, Highway 370 and Fort Crook Road.
In other city council happenings:
*The council unanimously approved and authorized Hike to sign the final design supplemental agreement No. 1 for amended work regarding South 36th Street – Highway 370 to Sheridan Road.
*The council unanimously approved the condemnation of property at 11829 Amerado Boulevard and permanent and temporary easements for the 36th Street Improvement project, not to exceed $12,290.
*The council unanimously approved the mayor to sign the proposal with Crouch Recreation for Two Springs Park playground equipment, not to exceed $62,648.
*The Council unanimously approved and authorized Hike to sign the proposal with Heimer Corporation for an emergency culvert repair on Fort Crook Road, not to exceed $51,246.