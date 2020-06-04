This week, I was supposed to be relaxing on the beach with a margarita in one hand and a taco in the other while laughing with my husband and best friends.
My husband and I booked a trip to Cancun with our friends in November. Each of us work hard throughout the week at our jobs and were excited for a well-deserved break.
For weeks, the group scoured the internet to find the perfect budget-friendly location.
When we decided on Cancun, we worked hard to find a luxurious, all-inclusive resort equipped with a swim-up bar, the enmity that impressed us the most.
We counted down the days and watched the number dwindle.
My best friend and I went shopping for the perfect beach-worthy outfits and fantasized about running on the beach in flowing dresses just like in the movies.
When COVID-19 began sweeping throughout the world, my friends and I figured that somehow, it would miss us and despite the world’s despair, we’d hop on that plane and cram as many memories as we could into one week.
At the time, COVID-19 seemed like a distant tragedy, but as infection counts started to climb and the virus hit closer to home, we canceled our vacation. At the time, it stung a little, but only briefly.
We stopped the countdown and talked about what could have been this week if not for the virus. We could be snorkeling. We could be witnessing one the world’s seven wonders, Chichen Itza. We could be washing down our dinner with a fruity cocktail.
It’s easy, especially now, to focus on the things I can’t do instead of things I’m lucky enough to do, so I changed my mindset.
I can’t go to Mexico now, but I can take satisfaction in the fact that we are all safe and that is what’s important. Home, while not nearly as exciting as Mexico, is my favorite place to be now because not only does it keep me safe, but my family and friends, too.
This trip was not meant to only celebrate the world and the treasures that inhibit it, but to also celebrate friendship.
But with countless texts, phone calls and Facetimes, that can easily be done from home.
We aren’t sure when we’ll get to see the famous Chichen Itza pyramid in all of its glory or explore ancient ruins, but I am sure that right now, home is where we all should be.