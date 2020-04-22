Much like the inside of a tree, history can often have circular rings. Taking a closer look at historical events of the past allows us to better understand the events of today, and that includes the coronavirus and its disease, COVID-19.
The history of infectious disease is a dark narrative within the chronicle of human civilization, but nonetheless one that should not be forgotten.
Starting with its pioneer history and even likely prior to that, Sarpy County has faced off with the threat of communicable sickness and disease.
The historic log cabin in Bellevue, one of the oldest buildings in the state of Nebraska, was relocated in the 1830s from the Missouri River bottoms due to cholera. Little is documented in detail from these early days related to disease, but it was a reality for most of society. What is abundantly clear from cemetery records of this time is that life was hard and often abbreviated.
The pioneer cemeteries in Sarpy County are full of people whose premature deaths are a testament to modern advancements in the fields of health, science and medicine.
At Fisher Farm Cemetery, a small pioneer family cemetery in western Bellevue, many of the nearly two dozen graves found there are those who died of inflections disease. Related to the hardship of pioneer days, diseases like diphtheria plagued the Fisher family. Most of the plots belong to children; three alone passed in 1883 with disease jumping from sibling to sibling. That same year, Willard Fisher, the family patriarch, died at 53 years old. Forty years later, in 1923, a vaccine for diphtheria would be developed.
The 1918 global Spanish flu pandemic has seen a resurgence of attention as of late with many drawing connections to the current crisis. State and local officials acted early in the crisis and closed schools, churches, meetings and even halted the October quota for the draft during World War I. Yet the county was very rural at this time and lacked both medical professionals and a civilian hospital. Gretna was hit especially hard by the epidemic and several homes were transformed into make-shift care facilities.
The Spanish flu killed roughly 25 percent of those who died in Sarpy County in 1918. Included in that statistic were a Papillion school teacher, Gretna principal and Bellevue pioneer. It is also worth noting that globally several smaller waves of the flu continued following the fall of 1918. In the spring of 1919, individuals were still dying of Spanish flu related illness in Sarpy County.
Those who recall polio have not forgotten the power of the debilitating infectious disease — not only the sickness, but also the fear associated with the uncertainties of contracting the condition. While fear can be powerful, there was also the power to fight against the illness.
The war waged in Sarpy County to fundraise for the March of Dimes provided the organization with more than $34,000 between 1953 and 1955. That same year, Jonas Salk’s vaccine was administered to those in Sarpy County, starting with those most at risk: young school-age children.
A mix of commitment, money, innovation, cooperation and leadership has worked towards the global eradication of polio and while some after effects remain, the anxiety has been defeated.
In all of the examples above, the Sarpy County Museum has very little in its collection to help tell these stories — a few bits of newspaper, and maybe for those who fatally suffered, an obituary or headstone information. History is not just how people died during these sicknesses, but how they lived. In the instance of COVID-19, the Sarpy County Museum is looking to get ahead of the curve in order to better tell future generations of events in 2020.
When this all passes, and it will, the museum would gratefully appreciate your donation of any signs, masks, receipts, letters, journals, photos, experiences and anything else to help further tell this chapter in history from a local Sarpy County perspective. Even that drive thru margarita receipt is history.
As the smallest geographic county in Nebraska, Sarpy County is unfortunately not isolated from greater global events related to COVID-19, but we can make sure its story is properly told.
Ben Justman
Executive Director, Sarpy County Museum