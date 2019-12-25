Today I offer my fix to college football and the inane four-team playoffs for big boy programs.
There are five levels of college football, programs ranging from multi-million dollar endeavors we watch on Saturday afternoons to coaches-washing-uniforms programs at the lowest levels of the NCAA and NAIA.
The largest of the five divisions in participation numbers is NCAA Division III with a staggering 450 schools on the gridiron. Of those, 32 advance to post-season play – 7%.
NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision has 125 schools with 24 making the playoffs (19%); and Division II has 112 schools with 28 making the playoffs (25%).
Then there’s the NAIA, with 96 football-playing schools with 16 making the playoffs (17%).
As for NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, only four of 130 teams advance to the post-season tournament — a paltry 3%.
The NCAA sanctions football championships except the FBS division, so technically the NCAA is off the hook in how the FBS crowns a national champion.
Nonetheless, a fix needs to be made, and it starts with the NCAA sponsoring the FBS championship. The second fix — create a 12-team playoff for schools competing at the FBS level.
With procedures already in place to stage football tournaments, the NCAA doesn’t need to invent a process. All it has to do is look to the FCS for a playoff structure to give 12 FBS teams a chance to win a national title.
Before that happens, conferences must agree to eliminate championship games.
But, the conferences will surely argue, what about all that TV money? We’re not giving that up, they’ll say.
There were 10 conference championship games last week. In this playoff scenario, there are eight games — four first-round games with seeds 5-12, and four the following week with survivors facing seeds 1-4 — before landing at the current final four teams.
Based on past financial history of conference championship games, the NCAA can devise a formula to distribute TV revenue from the playoffs.
First- and second-round games are on college campuses, with the last four teams standing advancing to the current structure of rotating bowl games.
Teams losing in the first and second rounds qualify for whatever bowl game wants them, keeping intact the current bowl structure.
Using last week’s College Football Playoff Rankings, first-round games would be 12-seed Alabama at (5) Wisconsin, (9) Florida at (5) Utah, (10) Penn State at (6) Oklahoma and (11) Auburn at (7) Baylor.
The following week, the lowest remaining seed plays at No. 1 seed Ohio State, with other games at Georgia, Clemson and LSU.
Here are the potential match-ups: Alabama at Ohio State, Auburn at LSU, Oklahoma at Clemson and Utah at Georgia.
The two playoff rounds are wrapped up by the second Saturday in December, nobody gets more than one home game (a reward, by the way, for season-long success) and eight college towns (in addition to all those bowl game cities) get to cash in on the frenzy of playoff football.
Additionally, we finally get to put into motion the wish of fans above the Mason-Dixon line that southern teams “come up here and play,” i.e. the hypothetical Alabama at Wisconsin first-round clash.
And please don’t tell me it’s too many games for college kids to play. The teams playing for the FCS title will play a minimum of 15 games, and we never hear about those players risking injury or missing too much class time.
Four teams to decide a championship isn’t enough, nor is it enough when teams like Boise State or Central Florida have those magical seasons and want to be tested against the best of the best.
There seems to be more noise year after year to expand the FCS playoff field, and 12 teams — 9% of the membership — get a chance to claim a national championship.
TV money and ratings will flow faster than a 4.34 sprinter on a kickoff return, so the expansion proposal is win-win for everyone from players to television networks to fans to local communities.
I can’t wait.