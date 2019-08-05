Col. Gavin Marks was named the 55th Wing commander at Offutt Air Force Base, and will also serve as Bellevue Public Schools’ military adviser.
Marks and his family were previously stationed at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, where he was the vice commander for the 552nd Air Control Wing.
Though he’s been in Bellevue a short time, he said the community is “exceptional.”
“They are incredibly supportive of our installation and the patriots who work there,” Marks said via email. “I’ve greatly appreciated their welcome to me and my family as we arrived here earlier this summer.”
As military adviser and non-voting member of the BPS school board, Marks’ primary duties include participating in the monthly board meetings and also offering advice to the board members regarding the military population in schools.
Marks said he’s looking forward to the role of BPS’ military adviser and working with the district and board members.
“As all parents know, quality education in a safe environment is of utmost importance,” he said. “If our service members have concerns about their children’s school, they are distracted from their duties.
“It is certainly one of the first things military parents research when they learn of an upcoming relocation and are considering where to live. When it comes to Offutt AFB, any anxiety about this is quickly eased as they learn about the wonderful offerings and services provided by BPS.”