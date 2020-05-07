To practice social distancing while sharing his newest book, Bellevue University’s Clif Mason hosted a special event for BU’s poetry lovers.
Mason, the university’s dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, held a Zoom meeting April 23 to read parts of his newest epic poetry book, “The Book of Night & Waking.”
Originally, the reading was going to be done in-person at BU’s Freeman Lozier Library to celebrate National Library Week April 19-25 and National Poetry Month. Due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, the events were canceled.
Mason said he was inspired to host the reading by watching other poets across the country following a similar format.
Though it wasn’t the ideal situation, Mason said he was happy to see the turnout on the Zoom meeting.
“It was really sweet to see the response we had,” he said. “It was very successful, and the questions asked at the end were great.”
Mason said even though BU isn’t as full of people as it normally is, he thought it was still important to share his book with others during this time.
“We wanted to maintain the culture of campus,” he said. “Poetry is a great deal to offer any time.
“I think poetry speaks to the human heart, and in times like this where people are isolated and alone, it’s vital to have the human communion of poetry.”