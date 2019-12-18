Bellevue has walked away from a deal to purchase land east of 36th Street in the Gilmore Road area for a public works facility.
City Administrator Jim Ristow said the city was counting on FEMA reimbursements to pay for the facility, which would serve as a consolidated site for multiple city departments and cost more than $7 million, but it has yet to receive approval from the agency.
All indications are the city’s FEMA application will be approved, Ristow said, and once that happens the city will start searching for a location for the public works facility, which could include negotiations with the previously proposed site.
The Carol J. Gates Trust owned the property for the proposed site. Ristow said the city attempted to negotiate an extension on the deal to allow for more time to hear from FEMA, but the city and the property owners were not able to come to an agreement on the extension and other terms.
Another sticking point was the property owners wanted a deposit for the purchase, but the city didn’t want to use Bellevue taxpayer dollars in the deal, Ristow said.
“We just pulled out of the agreement and will go back at it when we get word from FEMA,” Ristow said.
One of the city’s two public works sites — the south end of Hancock Street — was destroyed in flooding this spring.
The city is also reviewing applications to serve as its real estate representative and hopes to have the individual chosen within the next couple weeks, Ristow said.
Councilwoman Kathy Welch represented the city in the Gates Trust deal.