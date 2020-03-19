While the majority of Bellevue residents have been able to put last year’s flooding behind them, city officials are still dealing with its effects.
“We are still dealing with it on a daily basis,” Mayor Rusty Hike said. “So, it’s like it’s still here, to me.”
One of the primary areas of focus has been determining what flood-related expenses are reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This is the second time in recent history city officials have dealt extensively with FEMA.
In 2011, the same general area affected by the 2019 natural disaster took on water, albeit not to the same extreme as last year. The full reimbursement period lasted about three years, the mayor said. This go-round, he said city officials had a better idea of what they needed to do to ensure every expense possible was covered.
“As long as we keep our records, a lot of those expenses are reimbursable,” he said. “Additional manpower, materials that we needed to help with the flood, repairs, potentially moving the city shop from the low ground there to another location – we are still working through that. It’s nice to have that backstop there for some protection.”
Speaking of protection, the mayor highlighted what’s happening on the city’s end to mitigate flood risks moving forward. Two of city officials’ major focal points have been reinforcing Bellevue’s levee systems and studying the feasibility of installing a permanent pumping station that would help alleviate some groundwater and flooding concerns.
“That would be on the Brown River, some people call it the Brown River, some people call it the Offutt ditch,” Hike said of the pump’s placement. “But, it’s the waterway that takes all the rainwater and groundwater out of Bellevue and dumps it into the Missouri River.
“When the Missouri River is running high that gate is closed and it can’t drain, so any rainwater and groundwater we have will backup, and that’s the reason during wet seasons there is always water down in that area.”
Omaha’s HDR is in the process of completing a study analyzing the overall feasibility and associated costs of the project. If engineers determine the project is a good idea, Hike said he hopes work starts by spring 2021.
“It’s like a bath tub down there, basically,” the mayor said. “When the river is running high there is no place for the water to drain, so any rainwater collects and is just going to sit there until the river drops. Which, with the recent history of the river running high, it’s probably going to be a continued thing that we are going to have to deal with.
“But, I think that pumping station would go a long way with taking care of that problem.”
Other flood mitigation action consists of the city’s two major levee structures – along the Missouri River and Papillion Creek – being elevated by 3 feet or more by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
“We don’t anticipate that we are going to see a repeat of the flood, in the nature that we saw that impacted that entire area down there because of the way the levees are being modified over the course of the next year,” City Administrator Jim Ristow said. “ I think the levees should be done in 2021. With the levees being raised it should pretty well protect (that area).”
Hike said that during last year’s natural disaster, the only Bellevue levee breach occurred south of the Highway 34 Bridge. The rest of the water simply over-topped the structures. Currently, the mayor said both levees have been built back to pre-flood height.
“It gives them added protection for not letting what happened in March of ‘19 to happen again,” Hike said.
Reflecting on the past year, Hike, a fourth-generation Bellevue resident, said the recent flooding is the worst situation he has seen the town encounter. He has seen tornadoes, flash floods and other acts of Mother Nature cause damage, but nothing like this.
“So, a year later we are still dealing with some of the aftermath of that, and now we’ve got this new coronavirus, so how do we address that as a city?” Hike inquired. “So, we are getting through a lot of that now. You’ve got to keep on your toes, that’s for sure.”