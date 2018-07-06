The City of Bellevue paid $3,011.94 on its way to canceling a $12,000 contract for a Quiet Zone study along Fort Crook Road from Avery Road to Chandler Road.
Council members voted 4-2 on March 12 to commission a study from Omaha-based Felsburg Holt and Ullevig aimed at suppressing the noise of trains as they travel a stretch of Fort Crook Road.
The study, which was estimated to cost $12,000, would have estimated the nature and the cost of safety improvements necessary to qualify under federal law as a quiet zone where trains are not required to sound their horns.
Almost a month after approving the contract, the council on April 9 voted 3-3 to cancel it, with Mayor Rita Sanders breaking the tie in favor of cancellation. City Attorney Pat Sullivan said the cancellation required the consent of Felsburg Holt and Ullevig because the contract had already been signed by both parties.
City Administrator Joe Mangiamelli told the Bellevue Leader on Thursday the contract had been successfully canceled, but that Felsburg Holt and Ullevig was paid $3,011.94 for work already performed.