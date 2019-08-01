The budget for the City of Bellevue’s 2019-20 fiscal year will be the subject of an Aug. 6 public presentation before the Bellevue City Council.
The city’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
City Finance Director Rich Severson said the budget will request an increase in spending due to contractually mandated pay increases and to fund capital spending for:
• A new public works facility, the cost of which is expected to be covered substantially by insurance proceeds and FEMA flood funding.
• Increased spending on design and construction for the 36th Street widening project. The project is 80 percent funded by the federal government through the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The proposal will not reflect fiscal costs or benefits associated with ongoing annexation packages. If those annexations occur, Severson said, the budget will be amended during the year.
In addition to presenting the new budget, Severson will present an amended budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year that will cover the cost of refinancing bonds earlier this year.
The refinancing was not budgeted but saved the city more than $1 million in future interest costs.