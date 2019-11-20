Bellevue’s plans to build a consolidated public works facility have moved in a favorable direction, but the city may need to ask for an extension from the owners of the proposed site in order to finalize the deal.
City Administrator Jim Ristow said the city is conducting an appraisal on the nearly 45 acres of land east of 36th Street south of Cedar Island Road but is waiting for FEMA approval for the facility.
In October, Ristow said if the city’s application wasn’t approved by the middle of November it would need to walk away from the deal. Since then, he said, the likelihood the project would be approved has moved in a favorable direction for Bellevue.
The FEMA process is slow, though, and the city is hoping to get approval by the end of the month.
If that doesn’t happen, Ristow said, the city may need to ask for an extension from Ed and Carol Gates, the property’s owners, on the time allowed to close the deal.
“We’re feeling like it’ll get settled, it’s just when it gets settled,” Ristow said.
Under the property agreement, the city had 85 days to conduct its appraisal. The Bellevue City Council approved the $808,000 purchase at its Oct. 1 meeting. That gives the city until Dec. 25 to finalize the deal.
The council had previously voted on the deal at its Sept. 17 meeting but nullified the vote after Councilwoman Kathy Welch, who represented the city as its real estate agent in the deal, “inadvertently” voted on it. She did not vote on the purchase at the Oct. 1 meeting.
The city has been without a real estate representative since the death of David Dunn in 2016.
Bellevue issued a request for proposals to area real estate agents willing to represent the city, but Ristow said the city is re-opening that bid since it didn’t receive many applications.