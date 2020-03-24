An emergency ordinance and two resolutions passed during the March 17 Bellevue City Council meeting are ensuring the city’s employees and finances are taken care of amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ordinance introduced added a section to the Bellevue Municipal Code pertaining to pandemic sick leave for both full- and part-time employees. The action was unanimously approved by the council and the three-read rule and required public hearings were waived by the governing body.
City Attorney Bree Robbins said that during emergency situations, ordinances can be passed after a single reading as to be implemented in a timely fashion during emergency situations.
Now that the ordinance and an accompanying resolution have been passed, Robbins said City Human Resources Director Ashley Decker is able to inform city staff of what this means for them directly.
“We really want to protect our employees, because they are also protecting our citizens,” Robbins said.
Pandemic sick leave allows for up to 14 consecutive calendar days of paid sick leave for part- and full-time employees in addition to any days already earned as regular sick time, according to Staff Report information.
To qualify for the pandemic sick leave, employees must meet one or more specified parameters: an employee or his or her family members have a qualifying pandemic illness like COVID-19; the employee has been requested to self-quarantine by a local leader or state official; the employee’s child(ren)’s school or day care provider is closed as a result of a pandemic illness and the employee is the only possible caregiver; or (and) the employee has an extenuating circumstance relating to the pandemic illness.
All requests for pandemic sick leave must be accompanied with proper documentation and approved by City Administrator Jim Ristow, according to staff report information.
Another emergency resolution unanimously approved by the council relates to the implementation of a pandemic finance expenditure policy in the event the council is unable to meet and city council business would need to be conducted.
“We worked in conjunction with our finance director, Rich Severson, and in the event we are unable to hold City Council meetings in the future, the city can continue operating and paying necessary and normal expenditures that cannot be held over until the next city council meeting,” Robbins said.
“This allows our finance department to keep the city running, in that respect.”
There is, Robbins added, the possibility of holding council meetings remotely. During the March 17 gathering, council representatives and other governing officials occupied the council chambers alone, while members of the public wishing to watch and attend did so from another room at City Hall.
As always, the city aired the meeting live so those in the other room, and at home, were able to watch.
Robbins said that with Gov. Pete Ricketts on March 17 announcing an executive order modifying the rules of the Open Meetings Act, the council could potentially conduct its meeting via video conference.
“In the event we are not (able to host), this is in place now,” she said.