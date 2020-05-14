With its annual Memorial Day celebration halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Bellevue is getting creative to honor America’s fallen war heroes.
Traditionally, the city, in conjunction with the Veterans of Foreign War Post 10785, hosts the gathering at Bellevue Cemetery. However, due to state-mandated directed health measures, the decision was made to honor the men and women who fought for America’s freedoms through a virtual tribute.
“Bellevue is a very patriotic community,” said Phil Davidson, the city’s community relations coordinator. “And Mayor (Rusty) Hike said that we need to honor these individuals in some way. And we know it’s not ideal – it’s just a small memorial, but it’s something."
Through next Thursday, Bellevue residents wanting to honor a deceased service member – who died in action or of other causes – are able to submit a picture, details surrounding the person’s military branch and rank and any other applicable information they’d like to share, according to information provided by Davidson.
Photos and information can be emailed to BTV@bellevue.net or texted to 402-515-6259.
As of Wednesday, Davidson said he and his colleagues received 27 submissions. The goal, he added, is to have at least 50 total veterans acknowledged.
The video will run throughout the week of Memorial Day (May 25) on BTV-Channel 17, all of the city’s social media platforms and indefinitely on the city’s YouTube channel.
Davidson said he believes people are appreciative of the virtual effort in wake of a traditional ceremony.
“I hope people recognize what we are trying to do,” he said. “We recognize how important this holiday is to many people in this community and we thought that we needed to do something.”