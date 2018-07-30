Despite questions over whether $356,838 in federal grants was being wisely spent, the Bellevue City Council Monday night voted 4-2 to approve the recommended allocations for the 2018-2019 budget year.
The funds are provided to the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the form of Community Development Block Grants. The money may be granted to public or private entities but must be used to improve low-income areas of the city or enhance the lives of people living in such areas.
Two projects got a close look from council members — a grant of $26,825 to fund Backyard Sports, a new, private entity that provides sports opportunities to children from low-income families; and a $60,000 grant to Rick Buckley, who is redeveloping a building at 2110 Franklin St., that once served as a laundromat.
Councilmen Pat Shannon and Paul Cook asked questions of both applicants.
Cook sought clarification about Backyard Sports, founded and operated by Ira Watson.
Watson said his organization provides access and training in such non-traditional sports as dodgeball, kickball and a modified form of basketball that uses lower nets. He said he recruits participants from agencies such as the Bellevue Housing Authority that serve low-income families. His organization, he said, is in its early stages and he hopes one day to make it profitable. Currently, Watson said, he does not take a salary and neither do his volunteer coaches.
Shannon sought clarifications from Rick Buckley, who intends to build a second story atop an old white building near 21st Avenue and Franklin Street and make it available as retail and office space.
Buckley, who must match any CDBG funding, said renovation work has been slowed by the need to remediate soil contaminated by a dry cleaning business that once sat next to the lot. He said he expects to get state clearance soon and to begin actively renovating the structure.
Buckley received a previous CDBG grant of $66,000 for the same project.
The money must be spent within two years or else be returned to the city for allocation to other projects.
Shannon and Councilman Jim Moudry voted against approving the allocations.